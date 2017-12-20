Marine police nab 20 illegal immigrants attempting to exit country

KOTA TINGGI: Marine police have arrested 20 Indonesians who were attempting exit the country illegally at coastal area near Pulau Hijau, Bandar Penawar, here today.

The east coast of Johor has become a hot spot for illegal immigrants to leave the country before festival seasons.

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the four separate raids, under codename Ops Landai, were carried out between 2am and 4am on Wednesday.

He said the illegal immigrants in their 20s to 50s were hiding in bushes near the coastal area waiting for their special boat to ferry them back to their original country.

Marine police will hand over the case to the immigration, and the case will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) for failing to possess valid travel documents, overstaying and attempting to exit the country through an illegal route.