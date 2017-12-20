Perak resort wins two top awards

PETALING JAYA: Prominent Perak hotel group The Haven Resort in Ipoh was a big winner at the Malaysian Property Press Awards (MPPA) today when it swept two top awards at the event – Outstanding Achievement (Global Resort Destination) and Best Family Resort Hotel.

"We are grateful that our efforts in promoting Ipoh as a resort destination and in providing extraordinary service to our guests have been noticed and recognised," it said in a statement.

"The Haven is an all-suite, luxury resort in an ideal vacation destination. It offers five-star accommodation, good and healthy food and excellent service to the entire family."

The resort caters to members of all generations – children, parents and the elderly – and features ample disabled-friendly facilities.

In 2015, the resort received two other awards from MPPA – Outstanding Achievement Award (Resort) and Best Resort and Hotel Project.

"The Haven's aim is to be the best of the best in the hospitality industry. Our focus is on the vacation needs of the entire family. These awards are testimony of our success in our efforts towards our goals."