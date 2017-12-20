Petrol prices up by 2 sen, diesel by 3 sen

PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices are up across the board for the next week, starting from this midnight.

Ron 95 will retail at RM2.27 per litre while Ron 97 will be priced at RM2.54, both up 2 sen from last Thursday. Diesel will be sold at RM2.23 per litre, an increase of 3sen from last week.

The prices will be in effect from this midnight to Dec 27.