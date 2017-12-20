- Local
Ritual to ‘call back’ soul of JB murder victim
Posted on 19 December 2017 - 08:37pm
Last updated on 20 December 2017 - 12:09am
JOHOR BARU: A ritual to "call back" the soul of the victim in the brutal murder at a Johor Baru petrol kiosk was performed at the murder site along Jalan Sri Pelangi here between 4.30pm and 5.20pm today.
Two Vietnamese women and one local woman, a Buddhist monk and the monk's assistant performed the ritual.
The ritual is usually for deceased who died unnaturally or in a disaster, with the aim of leading the soul away from the site and to go for a perpetual place to rest.