Wed, Dec 20, 2017

Ritual to ‘call back’ soul of JB murder victim

Posted on 19 December 2017 - 08:37pm
Last updated on 20 December 2017 - 12:09am

Low Sock Ken
newsdesk@thesundaily.com

JOHOR BARU: A ritual to "call back" the soul of the victim in the brutal murder at a Johor Baru petrol kiosk was performed at the murder site along Jalan Sri Pelangi here between 4.30pm and 5.20pm today.

Two Vietnamese women and one local woman, a Buddhist monk and the monk's assistant performed the ritual.

The ritual is usually for deceased who died unnaturally or in a disaster, with the aim of leading the soul away from the site and to go for a perpetual place to rest.