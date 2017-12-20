Ritual to ‘call back’ soul of JB murder victim

JOHOR BARU: A ritual to "call back" the soul of the victim in the brutal murder at a Johor Baru petrol kiosk was performed at the murder site along Jalan Sri Pelangi here between 4.30pm and 5.20pm today.

Two Vietnamese women and one local woman, a Buddhist monk and the monk's assistant performed the ritual.

The ritual is usually for deceased who died unnaturally or in a disaster, with the aim of leading the soul away from the site and to go for a perpetual place to rest.