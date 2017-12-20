Senate adjourns sine die after passing 13 bills

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara adjourned sine die today after sitting for 10 days and passing 13 bills.

The bills were the Supply Bill 2018, Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) (Amendment) Bill 2017, Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) (Amendment) Bill 2017, Employment Insurance System Bill (SIP) 2017, Finance (No. 2) Bill 2017, Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2017, Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2017, Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Bill 2017 and the Arbitration (Amendment) Bill 2017.

The Dewan Negara also approved the Private Aged Healthcare Facilities and Services Bill 2017, Care Centres (Amendment) Bill 2017, Tourism Industry (Amendment) Bill and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Amendment) Bill 2017.

Dewan Negara president Datuk S. A. Vigneswaran said at the conclusion of proceedings that he was proud of the performance of the senators whom he said were responsible and adhered to the stipulated rules.

He also expressed his thanks to the five senators, namely Datuk Lihan Jok, Datuk Yoo Wei How, Datuk Zali Mat Yasin, Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya and Abdul Shukor Mohd Sultan, who completed their terms of office. — Bernama