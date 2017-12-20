Step-grandfather held over sexual assault of 5-year-old girl

SUBANG JAYA: Police have arrested a 66-year-old man who is believed to have sexually assaulted his five-year-old step-granddaughter while she was under his care here on Monday.

"The father, a trader, picked the victim from the suspect's house in USJ 9. He sensed something amiss, in the form of an unpleasant odour, when he was giving the victim a bath," said Subang Jaya deputy district police chief Supt Choo Lily

"He then called his elder daughter to examine the victim's body and found white-coloured liquid around the victim's genitals," she said today.

Choo said the victim also complained to her elder sister that she was experiencing pain in her genitals.

"The victim claimed her grandfather had rubbed and touched her body all over and inserted 'something' into her private part," she added.

The father subsequently lodged a police report and the victim was rushed to Shah Alam Hospital for treatment.

It is learnt that the doctors who treated her found the victim's hymen to still be intact and not torn.

"There were no sign of injury on the victim's body, victim's hymen or sign of penetration," added Choo.

Police have arrested the suspect immediately following the police report.

"The suspect, who is the step-father of the victim's mother's was detained at his home and he is under a seven-day remand order," she said.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a maximum jail sentence of up to 20 years and liable to whipping if convicted.

Meanwhile, the victim will be sent to the Child Interview Centre (CIC) for a counselling session following the incident.