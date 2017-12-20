Suspected LRT serial molester arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: A man who allegedly molested a student at the Mesjid Jamek LRT station on Dec 14 was arrested on the same day by Selangor police.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim said today that the 28-year-old suspect was arrested for allegedly committing two similar acts at separate locations in Petaling Jaya on the same day.

On Thursday, the victim who is a 20-year-old polytechnic student was taking an escalator at the station at about 7.50pm when a man molested her and fled the scene.

However, the victim managed to capture images of the man with her cellphone camera before she lodged a police report.

Also on Dec 14, a separate case occurred to a 25-year-old woman who was molested when she was travelling in an LRT coach from the Pasar Seni station to Mesjid Jamek at about 8pm. The case was posted in the social media and a description of the man was similar to the detained suspect.

Mazlan said police are examining close-circuit television camera footage taken from the stations and have recorded a statement from the complainant and several witnesses.

He said police are also closely working with security personnel of the LRT operator to enhance the frequency of patrols and avoid a recurrence of such incidents.

Mazlan also urged the public to not easily believe in unconfirmed and inaccurate news posted in the social media and channel any information on such cases to police.

He said those with information can contact DSP Shafa'ton Abu Bakar at 019-6114224 or Sgt Lanny Riong at 014-3341886 - both who are from the city's child and sexual crimes investigations unit.