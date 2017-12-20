Two held over gruesome JB murder

JOHOR BARU: Police have arrested two suspects over the gruesome murder of an alleged underworld gang leader at a petrol station here.

Johor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the suspects, of a man and a woman, were detained by the police task force formed on Tuesday.

"We arrested two suspects, both locals, aged 19 and 22-years-old, on Wednesday at around 2.30am to facilitate the investigations," he said.

Mohd Khalil stressed against those spreading fake news would be brought to court and charged under Section 505 of the Penal Code for spreading statements conducing to public mischief.

"There were many fake news stories relating to the incident that had nothing to do with the case and that these had caused public anxiety and affected police investigations," he said.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said Bukit Aman had contacted the Johor police chief on Monday to set up a special team to speed up investigations.

The special team was tasked to gather evidence and get to the bottom of the case

The victim was identified and found to have criminal records.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Tuesday confirmed the murder was over a dispute between two underworld gangs.

He said police have established the four assailants and the victim were from different gangs. The 44-year-old victim was a leader of his gang.

He added that the victim’s gang members may attempt to avenge the deceased, but gave an assurance that the police are prepared for any eventuality.

It was reported that the victim may have had a price on his head as prior to the killing, an unknown party had posted a “bounty notice” on the victim on social media recently.

The notice, written in Chinese, had a picture and description of the deceased and a mobile telephone number of an unnamed individual offering RM23,888 for information on the victim’s whereabouts, or RM32,888 for his “capture and delivery”.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi here when the victim who was with a woman, in her 20's and believed to be his wife, was filling up air into his car tyre at the station, when the suspects suddenly appeared and tried to pull him into their car.

The attack was recorded by a witness and the clip went viral on social media.

The footage showed the suspects, in a white BMW, trying to pull the victim into their car.

The victim was stabbed after a struggle, causing him to collapse on the ground.

The assailants then ran over the man twice in their car and killed him instantly. on Sunday.