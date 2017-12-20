Veteran Brazilian politician jailed for corruption

SAO PAULO: One of Brazil's most veteran politicians, a former mayor of Sao Paulo, surrendered to police Wednesday to start a nearly eight year prison sentence for money laundering.

Brazil's entire political class is mired in corruption scandals uncovered by prosecutors and police over the last four years and Paulo Maluf, 86, is seen by many as a symbol of long-running impunity for acts stretching back decades.

Currently a congressional deputy, Maluf was convicted of corruption in May by the Supreme Court. He has also been on Interpol's wanted list since 2010 for allegedly attempting to launder money abroad.

In 2015, he was sentenced in absentia by a Paris court to three years prison and a €200,000 (RM964,340.70) fine for aggravated money laundering.

An ally of President Michel Temer, who also faces corruption charges, Maluf was mayor of Sao Paulo and also served as governor of the state.

His corruption conviction dates back to laundering of bribes received during construction projects from his 1993-96 mayoral term. — AFP