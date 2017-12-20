Zahid calls for solidarity in the defence of Jerusalem

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) today urged the people of all communities, political parties and NGOs to set aside their differences and come together in defence of Jerusalem at the large-scale gathering planned for Friday at the Putra Mosque here.

He said the gathering was seen as a stage for Malaysians to promote peace and defend Jerusalem.

"We do not have diplomatic relations with Israel, but we respect our relationship with the United States. However, when the rights of a Holy City of Islam is encroached upon by the desire to eliminate the ownership of the Muslims, Christians and Orthodox Jews, it means that the Israeli regime is trying to wipe out history.

"In this connection, I urge all Malaysians, political leaders and NGOs to set aside their differences and come together in solidarity on Friday," he said when addressing the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry here.

Ahmad Zahid said that about 10,000 people were expected to attend the gathering to protest against the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. — Bernama