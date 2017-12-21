- Local
3.7 magnitude earthquake detected in Sabah
Posted on 21 December 2017 - 10:16am
Last updated on 21 December 2017 - 11:15am
KUALA LUMPUR: A 3.7-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred in Borneo at 3.23am today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.
Its epicentre, which was about 70km northeast of Tarakan, Indonesia and 56km southwest of Tawau, Sabah caused tremors to be felt around Tawau. — Bernama