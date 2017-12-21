3.7 magnitude earthquake detected in Sabah

Posted on 21 December 2017 - 10:16am Last updated on 21 December 2017 - 11:15am

KUALA LUMPUR: A 3.7-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred in Borneo at 3.23am today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

Its epicentre, which was about 70km northeast of Tarakan, Indonesia and 56km southwest of Tawau, Sabah caused tremors to be felt around Tawau. — Bernama