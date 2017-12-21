Go-ahead given for body to be claimed

KUALA LUMPUR: A source familiar with a probe team investigating the death of Dutch model Ivana Esther Robert Smit's (pix) said clearance had been given for her body to be claimed.

The source said this when told the family of the model, who reportedly plunged to her death from a condominium here on Dec 7, had petitioned the Netherlands foreign ministry to help facilitate the release of her body by Malaysian authorities.

The family's lawyers, through a letter, sought Malaysia's permission for them to claim her body and an update on the probe into her death.

The letter, written in Dutch, was issued by the family's lawyer, Sebas Diekstra on behalf of her father Marcel Smit and his wife, C. Verstappen.

"The cause of Ivana's death remains unknown and a thorough investigation appears to be lacking.

"The family has been living a nightmare," the letter continued.

It added that Ivana's body was also not released despite her body being found earlier this month.