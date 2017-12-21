iPhone, Huawei phone rewards for speedy payment of PTPTN loans

PETALING JAYA: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is giving away an iPhone and 19 Huawei P10 smartphones to encourage borrowers to pay their study loans.

Borrowers who make a repayment of at least RM1,000 are eligible for the lucky draw, PTPTN announced on its website.

The "Pay and Win" contest, which runs until the end of the month, is being held in conjunction with PTPTN's 20th anniversary.

"The more you pay, the higher your chances are for you to win," PTPTN said on a poster that is making the rounds on social media.

Retail prices for the iPhone X begin at RM5,149, while the P10 is sold at RM2,499.

PTPTN, which was established in 1997, has struggled to collect its loan repayments. The government estimated that about 410,500 borrowers, owing a total of RM6.84 billion, were not meeting their loan repayment obligations.

A total of 315,458 Malaysians are blacklisted by the Immigration Department for not servicing their PTPTN loans.