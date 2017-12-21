Mahathir’s misplaced attack on Murad

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has unleashed a "misplaced attack" when he berated former Bank Negara Malaysia assistant governor Datuk Abdul Murad Khalid over the RM31.5 billion Bank Negara forex losses, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said the former prime minister instead should be angry with (DAP advisor) Lim Kit Siang.

"Murad merely testified in the RCI (Royal Commission of Inquiry) hearing the real amount of forex losses, which he revealed was RM31.5 billion and not RM5.7 billion.

"It was Kit Siang, however, who for 20 years has been asking for the RCI on Bank Negara's forex losses," he wrote in his blog sskeruak.blogspot.my today.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir pinned the blame over the losses on Murad, claiming the former assistant governor had known about the losses but chose to keep quiet about it and only revealed his knowledge recently.

Salleh alluded that now Dr Mahathir needed Kit Siang as his political ally while Kit Siang needed Mahathir for the Malay votes, both had done a U-turn regarding the forex scandal.

"The level of hypocrisy demonstrated by Mahathir and Kit Siang shows that they regard political expediency more important than getting to the truth.

"Was it not Kit Siang who demanded the truth and Mahathir who said he only seeks the truth?" he said. — Bernama