Patrol car parked at proper lot, says Ipoh police chief on viral posting

Posted on 21 December 2017 - 12:23pm Last updated on 21 December 2017 - 02:02pm

IPOH: A police car which was parked at a public parking lot in the compound of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here was there because its driver needed to conduct an investigation into a case on Wednesday.

Ipoh City police chief ACP Mohd Ali Thamby said the vehicle from the Ipoh police contingent headquarters with registration number plate W 4223 B was parked at the lot allocated for motorists and not for the disabled as alleged.

The photograph had gone viral on social media platforms.

"At 11.40am two police personnel had gone to the hospital to snap pictures linked to the sudden death of a man to facilitate an investigation.

The case was related to a Tambun police report.

"They admitted to having parked the vehicle in the lot in the forensic area," he told theSun in a WhatsApp message.

"The car was removed at 12.30pm," he added.

Mohd Ali was commenting on a viral posting which stated that police vehicles were parked at lots meant for the disabled at the hospital.

According to the message, two police cars were parked at the lots.

This is near the lobby where disabled and aged patients wait for their transport.