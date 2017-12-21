- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Petrol prices up by 2 sen, diesel by 3 sen
Posted on 20 December 2017 - 06:44pm
Last updated on 21 December 2017 - 08:21am
Last updated on 21 December 2017 - 08:21am
PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices are up across the board for the next week, starting from this midnight.
Ron 95 will retail at RM2.27 per litre while Ron 97 will be priced at RM2.54, both up 2 sen from last Thursday. Diesel will be sold at RM2.23 per litre, an increase of 3sen from last week.
The prices will be in effect from this midnight to Dec 27.