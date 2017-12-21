Probe Datuk Seri’s investment company, Lau urges CCID

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) has been asked to investigate an investment company which involves a Datuk Seri who was charged with physically assaulting and causing injury to three Rela officers.

Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lau Weng San had come to the CCID offices here today to present a letter urging the police to act on Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee's company called Winner Dynasty and three other investment companies.

He said these four companies might have been overlooked by the CCID. On Tuesday, CCID chief Datuk Amar Singh revealed a list 30 investment scam companies that are being investigated.

"In the list of 30 companies, three of the four companies that I am bringing up to them had not been mentioned, which means that investigations on the companies either have stalled or no investigation has been carried out," he said at a press conference.

Lau said police reports from scam victims had been made against these companies but there has been no response from the police.

"A lot of the victims who were cheated and had made police reports are losing hope that they will never get their money back, some of these companies had taken hundreds of thousands of ringgit from unsuspecting victims," he said.

He said despite numerous police reports against these companies, they still carry out their operations in brazen fashion seemingly unaffected by the law.

"Because there were police reports, investigations should have been carried out. Yet we still see these companies recruiting members. We are not sure about the investigations, there was no charge in court, the police haven't done anything despite police reports," he said.

The company that the Datuk Seri is involved in is called Winner Dynasty and although reports have been made against the company, Lau is concerned that the investigation may have fallen off the radar.

"The police report against the company was lodged on Novr 18 but since then, no investigation has been launched. What went wrong with the investigation? We hope there is no hanky panky in the investigation," he said.

The other companies on Lau's list for the CCID are How Lian Global quality good, FB Coin GA and Yayasan PBI Sedunia , the last of which was on the CCID list of companies they are investigating.