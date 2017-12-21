Selangor Fire Department studies fire risks of old folks homes

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department is studying the fire risks in old folks homes in the state to help the operators improve them.

Its director Azmi Osman said the study would begin next month with scheduled visits and checks conducted on these homes as well as orphanages to prevent any untoward incidents.

"We will also work with the Social Welfare Department and other related agencies to gather information including the number of old folks homes in the state to make it easier for us to organise our work.

"The heads of fire stations throughout the state have also been instructed to conduct comprehensive checks on these premises, beginning next month," he told reporters after a dinner event with the media here last night.

He added that previously, the department had not conducted comprehensive checks on these old folks' homes other than making scheduled visits to advise on fire safety.

Azmi was commenting on a fire in an old folks home in Persiaran Sungai Long, Kajang on Dec 13, killing five people.

He said the department was still analysing the case to determine the cause of the fire and would announce the outcome soon. — Bernama