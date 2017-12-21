- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Six suspects remanded over grisly JB murder
Posted on 21 December 2017 - 01:29pm
JOHOR BARU: Six suspects have been remanded for seven days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the magistrate's court here today over the grisly murder at a petrol station.
The suspects, including one woman, are between 19 and 25 years old. They were arrested between yesterday and early this morning.
They were suspects in a brutal killing which happened at a petrol station along Jalan Sri Pelangi here on the night of Dec 17.
Magistrate Nor Aisyah Ahmad granted the remand until Dec 27.
The body of the victim, killed over a dispute between two secret societies, has been taken to Malacca for burial after being placed at the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Jalan Skudai here for three days.
A check found that his family members arrived as early as 8am today at the Nirvana Memorial Centre before the body was taken into a Mercedez E250 CGI vehicle at about 9.50am.
Also seen were the victim's wife, believed to be a foreigner, and his three sons who later boarded a bus to accompany the body to Malacca.
It is understood the victim will be buried at a Chinese cemetery there since he was from Malacca.