Six suspects remanded over grisly JB murder

Some of the suspects at the magistrate's court in Johor Baru today, Dec 21, 2017.

JOHOR BARU: Six suspects have been remanded for seven days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the magistrate's court here today over the grisly murder at a petrol station.

The suspects, including one woman, are between 19 and 25 years old. They were arrested between yesterday and early this morning.

They were suspects in a brutal killing which happened at a petrol station along Jalan Sri Pelangi here on the night of Dec 17.

Magistrate Nor Aisyah Ahmad granted the remand until Dec 27.

The body of the victim, killed over a dispute between two secret societies, has been taken to Malacca for burial after being placed at the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Jalan Skudai here for three days.

A check found that his family members arrived as early as 8am today at the Nirvana Memorial Centre before the body was taken into a Mercedez E250 CGI vehicle at about 9.50am.

Also seen were the victim's wife, believed to be a foreigner, and his three sons who later boarded a bus to accompany the body to Malacca.

It is understood the victim will be buried at a Chinese cemetery there since he was from Malacca.