Transvestites offer sexual services unabated despite crackdowns

KUALA TERENGGANU: Clad in revealing women's attire, a group of transvestites shamelessly offer sexual services at a flat in this city.

The Terengganu Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT) has tried time and again to eliminate the immoral activity, said to have been in existence over the past 20 years, but it only rears its ugly head again after a brief lapse.

A Bernama check found that from 10pm to am, about 20 members of the group would engage in their activity while a 'watchman' keeps a lookout for any raid by the enforcement authorities.

During the day, the flat resembles any other decent dwelling place but, come night, the transvestites begin their parade at the balconies of the flats and use colourful laser lights and 'special' sounds to attract the attention of potential customers.

A resident who wanted to remain anonymous said the area had been known as a 'transvestite den' for a long time, and many occupants had moved out as they could no longer bear the group's antics.

Terengganu Religious Affairs Commissioner Datuk Wan Mohd Wan Ibrahim said JHEAT's Syariah law enforcement personnel had conducted several integrated operations and made arrests.

However, he said, they continued to engage in the activity unabated.

The enforcement officers and personnel not only used stern measures but also tried to reason with them, he said.

Terengganu Communications, Multimedia and Special Functions Committee chairman Ghazali Taib said the state government had never disregarded the problem and was prepared to take firmer action.

He said an integrated action involving all JHEAT agencies, the police, the District Office and the National Anti-Drug Agency would be implemented soon to tackle the issue.

"We expect the public to come forward to lodge complaints on the 'e-maksiat' website to enable the authorities to eliminate the activity," he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama