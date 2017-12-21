Two armed robbers shot dead in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Police shot dead two armed robbers who had broken into a house at Section 7 here today. However, an accomplice managed to escape.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said Selangor Serious Crimes Unit (D9) personnel were dispatched to the scene after a tipoff.

"We received a distress call about a house break-in at Section 7, Shah Alam at 3.40am. A manhunt was initiated under operation codenamed 'Ops Kesan'. Police managed to trace them subsequently and the robbers were told to surrender," he said today.

Fadzil said the robbers did not heed the warning and attempted to attack the police at the scene, forcing policemen to shoot them.

"The duo did not have any identification documents on them," Fadzil said, adding that police seized a machete and several break-in tools that were found with them.

It is learnt that there had been seven house break-ins and robberies in the housing area at Section 7 since the beginning of this year.