Two flood evacuation centres opened in Sarawak

Posted on 21 December 2017 - 11:33am Last updated on 21 December 2017 - 01:31pm

MIRI: Two flood evacuation centres were opened in Limbang, Sarawak to shelter 161 people from 47 families as of 8am today.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) said the two evacuation centres were opened at the Trusan Community Hall and the Medamit Community Hall since last night.

"The Trusan Community Hall is housing 68 flood victims from 14 families and the Medamit Community Hall has 93 people from 33 families," he said in a statement here today.

It added three primary schools in Limbang, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ulu Lubai, SK Nanga Merit and SK RC Kubong were closed due to floods. — Bernama