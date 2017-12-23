Maid missing with RM31k belonging to employer

PUTRAJAYA: An Indonesian domestic maid was reported missing, together with about RM31,000, including in foreign currency, belonging to her employer in an incident at Precinct 14 here, two days ago.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan said the maid was found missing by the employer, aged 64, when she woke up from her nap at 4pm.

He said the employer checked the house and found that the maid, known as Dasirah, was not there and believed that the maid had left the house after finding some of her (maid) clothing also missing.

"The woman (complainant) went to her son's room and looked for US$7,000 (RM28,536) which was in the room, only to discover it missing.

"Also missing was RM3,000 which the woman had left in a drawer of a dressing table in her daughter's room," he said when contacted today.

Rosly said police had obtained information on the maid, including her passport, which was being kept by an agent to facilitate permit renewal.

Police have mounted a search for Dasirah, he added. — Bernama