PM visits Kampung Bako

Posted on 23 December 2017 - 02:52pm Last updated on 23 December 2017 - 08:32pm

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak who is on a one-day visit to Sarawak, today took the opportunity to visit Kampung Bako, about 25km from Kuching city.

Accompanied by Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Najib was welcomed on arrival by the villagers and Barisan Nasional supporters.

During the two hour-visit, the prime minister was given a briefing on the Sungai Bako Bridge construction project costing RM41 million, before having a walkabout in the village, followed by zohor prayers at the Kampung Bako mosque and lunch with the villagers.

Before visiting Kampung Bako, Najib officiated the closing of the Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) triennial delegates conference. — Bernama