TNB contributes school aid to 200 students in Tangkak

TANGKAK: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) continues with its annual tradition of contributing school aid, including uniform and stationery, to students from the less fortunate families in the Tangkak district.

Its senior manager (communication), Wan Hairul Razali Wan Ahmad Kushaari said it was carried out through TNB's 'Back To School' programme , carried out since 2013.

"It is hoped that the contributions will bring cheer to the affected students, as well as help them to focus on their studies," he told reporters after presentation of the school aid to 200 students by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Datuk Dr Hamim Samuri, who is also Tangkak Member of Parliament here today.

He said 10,000 students nationwide would benefit from the programme this year.

Meanwhile, Hamim said government-linked companies, corporate bodies, non-governmental organisations, as well as individuals, were encouraged by the government to participate in the 'Back to School' programme.

"The effort by TNB in providing school aid, which includes school bag, uniform, shoes and stationery, all worth RM200 for each students should be emulated by other corporate bodies," he said. — Bernama