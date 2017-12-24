Drowned angler found off Port Klang

SHAH ALAM: A missing angler, who fell overboard after his boat was hit by a pilot boat when passing Dock 8A at Port Klang, near here, last night, was found drowned today.

Port Klang Fire and Rescue station chief, Juyana @ Azlan Musa said the body of Abdul Halim Kadir, 58, was found floating by a search and rescue team about 100 m from the National Hydrographic Centre, or one nautical mile from the location of the incident, at 2pm today.

He said the body was sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, in Klang.

During the incident at 9.45pm, the victim was on his boat with his son, Mohd Faris Syadid, 32, fishing, when their boat was hit by a pilot boat on the stern, causing both men and their equipment to fall into the sea.

"The helmsman on the pilot boat, which had left the dock for a ship out at sea, could not see the other boat as it was dark.

"The helmsman said they turned back as they realised that their boat had hit something. They found the boat and rescued Mohd Faris Syadid who was floating in the sea with a broken leg and sent him to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang," he said, when contacted today.

Meanwhile, in Seremban, army officer Lt Col Abd Rashid Shahdan, 54, is feared drowned after he fell into a mining pool at Pengkalan Durian in Rembau, 26 km from here, this morning.

Rembau Fire and Rescue station chief, assistant superintendent Mohd Fuad Majid said Abd Rashid, who was jogging in the area, is believed to have been trying to retrieve a boat in the mining pool when he slipped and fell in at 8am.

He said 15 firemen in two fire engines, including one from Teluk Kemang, rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 12.10pm to mount a search and rescue operation. — Bernama