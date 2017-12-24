Malaysian engineer still detained in Dubai since April (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian civil engineer Richard Lau, who was detained in Dubai last April on suspicion of stealing wages and commissions, is still under arrest for further investigation, according to a spokesman for the Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai.

"The consulate always communicates with the family, besides the lawyer to get updates on the case," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

A newspaper today reported that Lau, 41, had been posted to Ras Al Khaimah, the northernmost emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by a Miri-based Malaysian marine transport company as a project coordinator at its subsidiary there five years ago.

The report said he was arrested on April 28 following a complaint lodged by an Emirati, who is a partner of the subsidiary, accusing him of stealing wages and commissions.

The complaint pointed to a large amount of money paid to Lau, which reportedly was actually his salary for carrying out his work as instructed by the parent company.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was closely monitoring Lau’s case.

"The ministry and the consul general in Dubai will continue to monitor the progress of the case and ensure that Lau's welfare is looked after and to provide consular assistance."

It said that this is in line with the rules set by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963, while respecting the laws and processes of the host country.

"The welfare of Malaysians abroad is always given priority," said the statement. — Bernama