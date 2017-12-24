Police confirm Malaysian national detained in Pakistan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police have confirmed that a Malaysian national was detained at the Ali Jinnah International Airport, Karachi in Pakistan today, as he is believed to have attempted to smuggle out firearms from that country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the Malaysian police had been informed about the detention of the 20-year-old man who originated from Kuching, Sarawak.

"Based on initial information, we confirm that a Malaysian male had been detained in Pakistan.

"The police will get in touch with the authorities in Pakistan to obtain more information on the matter," he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The international media today reported that the authorities in Pakistan had found the firearms after a check was carried out on the man who was said to be travelling from Pakistan to Bangkok, Thailand using a private aircraft.

The photograph of the man who was detained at the airport as well as his passport had been circulated in the social website today. — Bernama