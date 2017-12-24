Reject attempts to erode feelings of mutual respect among people: Musa

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pix) has urged the people to continue to unite in rejecting the efforts of certain quarters in eroding the feelings and spirit of mutual respect among the people of various races and religions in the country, especially in Sabah.

Musa said only through such a united stand could peace and harmony that had been long established in the state continued to be enjoyed by the people.

"We admit that there are attempts by certain parties to create cracks within the community in the state, but we can not allow this sentiment to destroy what our forefathers had built. It would only be to our detriment if we allow hatred and suspicions to permeate our hearts," he said in a message in conjunction with the 2017 Christmas Day celebration.

According to Musa, the government today under the administration of Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak not only continues to promote the spirit of tolerance but strives to nurture the spirit of acceptance of racial and religious diversity in the country.

"There should be equality among every Malaysian and we need to respect each other despite having different beliefs, cultures and traditions," Musa explained.

Musa also reminded the people to use their wisdom when surfing social media, especially in the context of distinguishing between true and false messages and information widely disseminated by irresponsible parties.

He said the people should reject dirty political information spread by certain parties to achieve their hidden agenda as it could jeopardise the peace and harmony of the country.

Meanwhile, Musa also expressed his appreciation of the security forces who were willing to sacrifice leaving their families in the call of duty to preserve the country's peace and sovereignty.

He said the Eastern Sabah Security Comand (ESSCom) had not only gave confidence to the people but ensure economic growth to create employment opportunities for the people. — Bernama