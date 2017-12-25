Fire razes motorcycle workshop, kills woman

PEKAN: A woman was killed when a motorcycle workshop caught fire in Kampung Ketapang Tengah near here yesterday afternoon.

The victim, Nur Hana Shahirah Mohd Rashid, 23, died on the way to Pekan Hospital after being found unconscious in a room at the workshop.

Pekan district police chief Supt Amran Sidek said initial investigation found that before the incident, the victim went to the workshop at 12.30pm to ask for money from the workshop owner, who is also her boyfriend.

However, he said, the 53-year-old man refused to give the woman the money and she refused to budge and fell asleep in the premises.

"The man then went out to town and locked the room door as the woman was still asleep inside because he was worried about losing his stuff," he said when contacted here.

When he was in town, the man received a phone call from the victim's brother who informed him that his workshop had caught fire and he rushed back to save the victim.

"She was found unconscious under the bed and was rushed to the Pekan Hospital, during which she was pronounced dead by the paramedics," he said.

Amran said the workshop owner, who was tested positive for drug, had been arrested to assist in the investigation under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Amran said the post-mortem report revealed that the victim died of smoke suffocation and blunt force head injury.

"The police classified the case as sudden death and the body of the woman was claimed by her family and laid to rest at the Condong Pekan cemetery this evening," he said. — Bernama