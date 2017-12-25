MAHB apologises for erroneous Christmas bunting

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has apologised for an erroneous Christmas bunting with misspelled words in its "Mary Christmas" and "Happy New Years" greetings at Kota Baru Airport that went viral on social media.

MAHB in a statement posted on its Facebook page today, said the red bunting that featured the airport operator's logo, was immediately removed upon discovering the error last night.

"We wish to assure you that this does not involve any other airports," it said.

A photo of the bunting went viral on social media, resulting in criticism from netizens who were disappointed over the typo and grammatical error.

MAHB also thanked the public for their concern by highlighting the issue to them.

"We extend our apologies, and wish you Merry Christmas and Happy New Year," MAHB said. — Bernama