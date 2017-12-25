Peru's ailing ex-president Fujimori pardoned

Supporters celebrate after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former President Alberto Fujimori who was serving a 25-year prison sentence, outside Centenario hospital in Lima, Peru, Dec 24, 2017. — Reuters

A supporter holds a portrait of former President Alberto Fujimori after Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori who was serving a 25-year prison sentence, outside Centenario hospital in Lima, Peru, Dec 24, 2017. — Reuters

File picture of Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori waving as he enters the courtroom before his trial at the Special Police Headquarters in Lima April 1, 2009. — Reuters

LIMA: Peru's jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and rights abuses, has been pardoned on humanitarian grounds, the presidency announced on Sunday.

"The president of the republic ... has decided to grant a humanitarian pardon to Mr Alberto Fujimori and seven other people in similar condition," it said in a statement.

Fujimori was transferred from his cell to a clinic Saturday suffering from low blood pressure and an irregular heartbeat. The 79-year-old had a "sudden drop of pressure with marked arrhythmia," doctors said.

"He is making adequate progress in the intensive care unit," said his physician Alejandro Aguinaga. "He will remain hospitalised for as long as necessary, until he has stabilised."

Fujimori, in office from 1990 to 2000 and imprisoned since 2005, was admitted amid rumours that he could be pardoned this Christmas.

Speculation about a pardon arose after his lawmaker son Kenji broke ranks with the ex-president's daughter Keiko, who leads the Peruvian opposition and was pushing last week to impeach President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.

That allowed Kuczynski to survive a Congressional session on whether to impeach him. Analysts debated whether the president would pay off his political debt to Kenji Fujimori by pardoning his disgraced father.

Fujimori has been admitted to hospital on several previous occasions, the last time in September.

Despite his conviction for human rights abuses, Fujimori retains a level of popularity in Peru for having defeated the Marxist guerillas of The Shining Path and for stabilizing the economy after a period of crisis.

On Thursday Kuczynski survived a 14-hour session in Congress that failed by eight votes to institute impeachment proceedings.

Kuczynski had been accused of taking US$5 million (RM20 million) in bribes from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht and then lying to cover his tracks.

He insist the money was simply a legitimate consulting fee.

Keiko Fujimori lost to Kuczynski in last year's presidential election and is herself facing questioning linked to the sprawling Odebrecht graft investigation. — AFP