Backlash over celeb’s breastfeeding photo

Posted on 26 December 2017 - 12:02pm Last updated on 26 December 2017 - 01:14pm

CELEBRITY Azura Zainal of Disney Channel Asia fame drew criticism along with several praises for uploading a photo of herself breastfeeding her baby, Zeydan Genuino.

The local actress, TV host and radio DJ was asked if it was necessary for her to upload such a photo.

There were those who said the post was inappropriate. However, many commenters praised her for sharing the beautiful moment.

"No worries about haters," wrote one commenter, telling Azura to continue breastfeeding her baby.