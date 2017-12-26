Kim Loong’s shares rise 6.51% on special dividend

PETALING JAYA: Kim Loong Bhd's share price rose 6.51% this morning, after the company declared a special single tier dividend of 6 sen per share for the financial year ending Jan 31, 2018 last Friday.

As at 11.14am, the stock stood at RM4.42 with 99,900 shares changing hands. It has a market capitalisation of RM1.29 billion.

For the third quarter ended Oct 31, 2017, its net profit grew 11.18% to RM27.9 million against RM25.1 million in the previous corresponding quarter on higher production and palm oil prices.

Its revenue rose 16.65% to RM289.42 million compared with RM248.1 million a year ago.