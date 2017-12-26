- Local
Motorcyclist dies after bike plunges into manhole
Posted on 26 December 2017 - 11:09am
KUCHING: A motorcyclist died after the bike he was riding plunged into a drainage and irrigation system manhole under maintenance near Padang Merdeka here today, according to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department.
A spokesman said Dina Dzulkarnain Asan, 29, was removed from the manhole by firefighters but was pronounced dead by medical personnel at a hospital.
The department was summoned at 7.23am and it deployed 13 firefighters from the Padungan Fire and Rescue Station to the scene, he said in a statement. — AFP