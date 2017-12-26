Police arrest man for punching, threatening mother

PARIT: Police have arrested a 48-year-old man after he punched his mother for refusing to pay RM40,000 which he claimed was spent to renovate her house at Simpang Tiga Ulu Dedap, Kampung Gajah, Bota here on Monday.

Perak Centre district police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the unemployed man went to the house to ask for the money from the 67-year-old victim at 10.45am.

The son had stayed with his mother before his marriage.

"The woman chased him out of the house ... but he came back to ask for the money as he was facing financial difficulties," he added.

The son also demanded the rental from the paddy field left by his late father which is being managed by another sibling.

Mohamad Zainal said the man who is the eldest child punched the woman on the face and also threatened her with a parang before he fled.

"The suspect was detained in Jejawi, Teluk Intan and a parang was seized from him," he added.

Police have obtained a four-day remand order against the suspect, to facilitate investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.