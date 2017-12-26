Police summon 13-year-old boy over oral sex allegations (Updated)

KAJANG: Police have summoned a 13-year-old boy who was accused of sexually abusing his two cousin brothers by forcing them to perform oral sex on him.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Yusoff said in the Dec 12 incident, the two brothers aged four and six were under the care of their aunt at her condominium in Puncak Saujana, here.

"In the 9pm incident, the suspect forced the duo to perform oral sex on him. He also performed the similar act on the boys later.

"The victims' 35-year-old father, who is the suspect's uncle, subsequently lodged a police report last Friday when his sons complained to him about the incident," he told reporters at the district police headquarters here today.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the victims had been living at their aunt's house over the past year and this is the first time such an incident has happened.

He added that the suspect was called in to have his statement recorded in the presence of his parents today.

The case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent.

Meanwhile, police detained a caretaker of an Ayurvedic Health Centre in Semenyih for allegedly abusing her 13-year-old female employee.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the victim's harrowing experience came to light when a customer noticed burn marks on the girl's arms during a massage session at Taman Cheras Permata here on Dec 21.

"The customer is a representative for a non-governmental organisation. During the massage session, the client, a woman, asked the girl about the marks. The girl claimed that she was strangled, punched and beaten with a hot ladle by the centre's female caretaker since May this year.

"This then led the client through the NGO to lodge a police report," he said.

The victim also claimed that she was raped by a client during a massage session in Seri Petaling, KL in May.

It is learnt that the girl is from a poor family and she was sent to the health centre to learn massage techniques so she could learn the skill and help her family.

A medical examination conducted at Hospital Selayang confirmed the injuries and scratch marks on the girl's neck were the result of abuse.

The centre's caretaker, 41, was arrested at 5.30pm on Dec 25 after police recorded her statement at the district police headquarters.

Police will be recording a statement from the centre's 54-year-old owner, who is currently hospitalised for a heart condition.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.