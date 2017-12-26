RM23m worth of Eramin 5 pills seized, three suspects held (Updated)

BUTTERWORTH: The Customs Department foiled an attempt to traffic in drugs, believed to be Eramin 5 pills worth RM23 million, from Taipei into the country in a drug raid operation last week.

Its deputy director-general (enforcement and compliance), Datuk Zulkifli Yahya, said the operation was carried out at the Free Trade Zone Area of MAS Cargo Penang International Airport at about 9am on Dec 17.

He said during the operation, two Malaysians working as forwarding agents, aged 18 and 34, were detained while they were handling 12 boxes in two pallets at a warehouse there.

"The goods were declared in its airway bill as "mechanical parts." However, upon checking, the officers discovered 1,541,000 pills believed to be Eramin 5 in the 12 boxes", he told a press conference at the Customs Enforcement Division Complex here.

He added the drug is believed to be meant for distribution in Penang and the Malaysian market.

Zulkifli said the department has also obtained a 12-day remand order against the two suspects to facilitate investigations.

He said a third suspect was detained in George Town early today.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a mandatory death penalty.

Zulkifli urged the public to report any smuggling activities involving drugs, cigarettes, liquors and firecrackers to the department immediately by calling 1-800-88-8855.