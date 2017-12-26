Son of missing Australian woman pleads for any information to solve mystery

GEORGE TOWN: The Australian woman who went missing after a dental appointment about two weeks ago showed no signs of peculiar behaviour before her disappearance.

65-year-old Jenkins Annapuranee vanished without a trace, after she requested her ride-sharing service driver to drop her off at the Scotland Road and Batu Gantung main traffic intersection, instead of at her original destination of Little Sisters of the Poor Home for the Aged in Batu Lanchang on Dec 13.

Her son S. Jenkins, who spoke to theSun today, said that his mother flew to Penang on Dec 6 to visit her mother at the Home for the Aged in Batu Lanchang. She was due to leave on Dec 21.

"Everything seemed normal apparently," he said. "My father was meant to go with her to the dentist but wasn't feeling well and decided to stay at the hotel."

He said that it was routine for his parents to go to Penang in order to visit his 101-year-old grand mother. They would go there three or four times a year.

S. Jenkins, who works in the Australian military, also pointed out that his mother only brought her asthma puffer and had left her handphone at the hotel when she went for her dental appointment.

He also said that he did not have any clue with regards to his mother's disappearance.

"I honestly have no idea. She went missing in peak hour traffic in broad daylight and no one has seen a thing which is baffling.

"I just don't know. That's what is killing me on the inside, I don't know if she is safe or in harm's way," he added.

He noted that his mother is healthy and not senile.

He also dismissed some reports that his mother had probably been abducted by strangers following his father's statement that there might be someone out there trying to harass her.

"My father said he received a phone call from mother a few days prior, saying someone wanted to take her passport.

"Not sure who or where it occurred. That's the only thing dad can remember," he said.

He also pointed out that his father's memory is slowly fading with age and that he doesn't remember anything else that could have lead to the disappearance.

In describing his mother, S. Jenkins said his mother helps the homeless and refugees in Australia, and that she has the biggest heart and would always put others first before herself.

"She also cooks and tries to help the homeless whenever she can," he said.

Although he is confident that Malaysian authorities are currently doing their best to find his mother, he also hopes that people in Malaysia, and especially Penang, would spread the images and information about his mother's disappearance to family and friends.

"Please call the police, if they have seen her anywhere," he said.

Annapuranee was originally born in Parit Buntar, Perak. She met her future husband Frank Jenkins while the latter was attached with the Royal Australian Air Force in Butterworth in the 1970s.

The couple has been married for forty years and gave birth to their eldest child, Jen, in Penang in 1978, and later S. Jenkins in 1979.

The couple also have two grandsons, aged 5 and 11.