Teen masseuse sexually assaulted

KAJANG: A 13-year-old girl was choked, punched and branded with a hot ladle by a caretaker at an Ayurvedic health here since May this year. She was also raped by a client at a massage centre.

The teen masseuse's harrowing experience came to light when a female customer noticed burn marks on the girl's arms during a massage session at Taman Cheras Permata here on Dec 21.

It is learnt the victim is from a poor family. The second of eight children was sent by her parents in April to the health centre in Semenyih to learn massage techniques so she could help her family.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Yusoff said during the massage session at 11am, the client noticed what appeared to be burn marks on the girl's arms.

"The client asked the girl about the marks. The latter claimed she was chocked, punched and beaten with a hot ladle by the centre's female caretaker.

"This prompted the client to alert an activist from an NGO, who lodged a police report," he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the victim also claimed she was raped by a client at a massage parlour in Seri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, in May.

He said Brickfields police are investigating the rape allegation.

A medical examination conducted at the Selayang Hospital confirmed the injuries and scratch marks on the girl's neck were the result of abuse.

The centre's caretaker, 41, was arrested at 5.30pm on Monday.

Police will be recording a statement from the centre's 54-year-old owner, who is currently hospitalised in Hospital Kuala Lumpur for a heart condition.

In a separate case, police summoned a 13-year-old boy for allegedly forcing his two cousin brothers to perform oral sex on him at a condominium unit in Puncak Saujana here on Dec 12.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the two brothers, aged four and six, were under the care of their aunt.

"In the 9pm incident, the suspect forced the duo to perform oral sex on him. He also performed similar act on the boys later.

"The victims' 35-year-old father lodged a police report last Friday when his sons complained to him about the incident," Ahmad Dzaffir told reporters at the district police headquarters after the suspect had his statement recorded in the presence of his parents.

The case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent.

In yet another case, police arrested a 56-year-old Indonesian man on Dec 22 for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl.

The man, a business partner of the girl's father, had allegedly been assaulting the teen since 2014.

The girl's family lived with the suspect in Cheras Hartamas. She claimed in the latest incident on Dec 21, when her parents were abroad, the man entered her room at about 1pm on the pretext of wanting to chat with her.

When she refused, he tried to strangle her and touched her private parts.

"The girl claimed the man had also attempted to molest her eight-year-old sister," said Ahmad Dzaffir, adding that police have picked up a suspect following a report lodged by the girl.