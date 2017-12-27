Firearms smuggler caught in Karachi was heading to M’sia: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian caught smuggling firearms in Pakistan was heading back to Malaysia when he was detained at the Ali Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Dec 23.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIGP) Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim said the suspect would be prosecuted in Pakistan and the police would be in touch with the authorities there to ascertain his movements during his stay in the country.

"We want to know his involvement with Daesh, his friends, his networking and his purpose to smuggle the weapon into the country," he told reporters during a police function at Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

Noor Rashid added that the suspect would be prosecuted for his offence in accordance to Pakistan's law.

On Saturday, it was reported that the man, who was arrested at the Ali Jinnah International Airport prior to boarding a flight to Thailand, was suspected of being a member of Daesh.

Airport authorities had found and seized four pistols, eight magazines and 70 bullets hidden in his luggage and shoes.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun later confirmed that a Malaysian had been detained at the Karachi airport as he was believed to have attempted to smuggle out firearms from that country.

He said that the Malaysian police had been informed about the detention of the 20-year-old man who originated from Kuching, Sarawak.

The photos of the suspect who was detained at the airport as well as his passport had made its rounds on social media.