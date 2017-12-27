- Local
MPay shares up on Matrade collaboration
Posted on 27 December 2017 - 12:06pm
Last updated on 27 December 2017 - 12:14pm
PETALING JAYA: ManagePay Systems Bhd's (MPay) share price rose 4.54% this morning on news that it will collaborate with Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) to provide e-marketplace for local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) under Matrade eTRADE programme.
MPay’s share price stood at 23 sen at 11.54am with 3.75 million shares changing hands.
In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, MPay said its wholly-owned subsidiary ManagePay Marketing Sdn Bhd had accepted a letter of offer from Matrade to provide services through MPay’s e-marketplace platform BuyMalaysia.com to SMEs who are registered under the eTRADE programme.
With the installation of BuyMalaysia.com into the Matrade eTRADE programme, MPay said it foresees that the e-marketplace platform can become the driving force for all qualified Malaysian businesses, companies and brands to gain digital market access and increase export volume.