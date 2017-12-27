Police to record statement from Isa on Felda land

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will call up former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad next week to record his statement over the issue of ownership of the Felda land in Jalan Semarak, here.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIGP) Tan Sri Noor Rashid Noor Ibrahim said police have recorded statements from at least five witnesses from Felda and the Land Office so far and obtained relevant documents from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

"We received a police report from a high-ranking Felda officer on Dec 12 and we have reviewed the report. We discovered the police report had elements that triggered an investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating," he told reporters after a police function in Bukit Aman police headquarters here today.

Noor Rashid added that the police will analyse the investigation details thoroughly and priority will be given to the statement recorded from the complainant.

The land title transfer is believed to have occurred after Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) had appointed a local company as the main developer on June 3, 2014, and awarded it full power of attorney to develop the land.

Following this, the police set up a special task force to investigate the matter and did not rule out calling Mohd Isa to assist in the investigation.

Mohd Isa had said he was ready to cooperate with authorities over the issue of ownership of the Felda land.

Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad lodged a police report on the matter on Dec 12.