Trader claims trial to sex with teenage daughter

Posted on 27 December 2017 - 12:09pm Last updated on 27 December 2017 - 12:45pm

GEORGE TOWN: A 50-year-old trader claimed trial at the sessions court here for allegedly having sex with his underage daughter at a flat in Air Itam.

The accused, clad in a t-shirt, jeans, and slippers, remained calm when the charge was read to him by a court interpreter.

He pleaded not guilty before Sessions Judge Irwan Suaibon.

The accused is believed to have committed incest with his teenage daughter at the flat unit between 11.45pm on Dec 20 and 12.30pm the next day.

The accused, who was unrepresented, was charged under the Penal Code which carries a 30-year imprisonment and whipping if convicted.

DPP Farah Aimy Zainul Anwar suggested the court not grant bail to the accused as the victim was his daughter.

The court subsequently agreed for no bail to be allowed while Irwan called on the accused to appoint a legal counsel soon.

The case was fixed on Jan 29 pending the completion of a chemical report and for the accused to appoint a lawyer.

The trader was detained by police after his wife lodged a report after finding out the victim was six months pregnant.

The accused has three children and the victim was a school dropout.