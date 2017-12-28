Celebrating diversity through art

UNTIL February 2018, Guinness Malaysia invites customers to celebrate the diverse mix of Malaysian culture and people with the introduction of its limited-edition design bottles of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout.

MESSAGE ON A BOTTLE

There are three limited-edition livery design bottles. Each swathed in artfully crafted designs, inspired by art, language and the cultural traditions of Malaysia.

The three variants feature iconic animals – the bulldog, the sea turtle and the hornbill, representing strength and persistence, goodness and dedication, and boldness and spirit respectively.

The images of these animals are complemented with Peranakan tile motifs, henna design and traditional Borneo fabric pattern inspirations, supplemented with bright colours to highlight the vibrancy and distinct environments, reflective of Malaysia and its melting pot of people and cultures.

“Malaysia is a land unlike any other. It is truly more than the sum of its parts – our diverse mix of cultures, traditions and languages have combined to create a sense of identity which transcends our differences.

“This diversity, the contrasts and connections, are what we want to celebrate with our limited-edition designs on Guinness Foreign Extra Stout,” said Guinness and Diageo senior brand manager Julie Kuan.

CELEBRATING DIVERSITY

At the launch of these limited edition design bottles, Heineken Malaysia Berhad marketing director Jiri Rakosnik shared about the history of the Guinness brand and its ties with Malaysia.

“Over time, thanks to the welcoming culture of Malaysians, the drink became part of people’s customs. When I asked them about Guinness, there was always a personal story to it.

“From the best moments with their friends, to the stories that are passed down from generation to generation on the benefits of stout ... chances are that Guinness means something to you too.

“Visit us or look and you will see that the people around you who are working for Heineken are of different cultures, people speaking in different languages, many come from different backgrounds and with different talents.

"These constitute the basis of success and what we are celebrating today – diversity,” Rakosnik said.

DESIGNED FOR KEEPS

The limited-edition designs come in both the 325ml bottles and 640ml bottles, as well as cans of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, available in Malaysia until February next year.

On purchase of four 640ml bottles of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, consumers can get a set of three miniature glasses featuring the artwork of the limited-edition designs.

This offer is available at participating food courts and coffee shops across Peninsular Malaysia. For more information, visit Guinness’ Facebook page.