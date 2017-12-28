Decomposed body of senior citizen found

Posted on 28 December 2017 - 10:38pm Last updated on 28 December 2017 - 10:44pm

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The decomposed body of a senior citizen was found in a house at Jalan Haji Sulaiman, Berapit, here today.

Seberang Prai Centre district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the body was believed to be that of Ooi Chin Seng, 75.

The man was believed to be staying alone in the house and believed to have died seven days ago, he said, adding that the body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem.

He urged those with information on the man to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama