Delhi ‘godman’ may have enslaved women

NEW DELHI: A self-proclaimed "godman" may have trafficked and enslaved dozens of women including minors at several retreats in Delhi and across the country, officials said on Tuesday, in the latest case of an Indian spiritual leader accused of sexual abuse.

Over 100 women and young girls were found in rooms locked from the outside at several ashrams, or spiritual communities, across Delhi, said Ajay Verma, a lawyer appointed by the Delhi High Court to prepare a preliminary report.

The state-run Child Welfare Committee and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) freed scores of minors and women last week from several ashrams in Delhi run by Virendra Dev Dikshit, who is missing.

Inspections of Dikshit's other properties are underway, he said.

The case is the latest in a series involving re-styled spiritual leaders in India who have been accused of sexually abusing followers.

Women and girls appear to have been lured under the pretext of spiritual guidance, said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

They were found in poor "prison-like" conditions, with no records of who they are or for how long they have been there., she said.

"It appears that he was running a sex trafficking racket," Maliwal said. – Reuters

"There should be an immediate crackdown on all his ashrams and a thorough investigation. He must be found and arrested, and the women and girls rescued and rehabilitated," she said.

A hearing in Delhi is scheduled for Jan 4, Verma said.