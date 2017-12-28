Isa to be quizzed (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad will be summoned by police next week to have his statement recorded over the Jalan Semarak Felda land ownership transfer issue.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Noor Ibrahim said police have recorded statements from at least five individuals from Felda and the Land Office, and obtained documents from the Companies Commission of Malaysia.

"We received a police report from a high-ranking Felda officer on Dec 12 and have reviewed the report. We found elements that warrant an investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and forgery of documents," he said after attending a conferment of rank ceremony at Bukit Aman today.

It is learnt the police report was lodged by Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad.

Noor Rashid said Mohd Isa would be called in as he was the Felda chairman when the land deal was transacted.

The land title transfer is believed to have occurred after Felda Investment Corporation (FIC) appointed a local company as the main developer on June 3, 2014, and awarded it full power of attorney to develop the land.

Police have set up a special task force to investigate the matter, while Mohd Isa had earlier said he was ready to cooperate with authorities on the matter.

In Johor Baru, National Felda Settlers chief Samsudin Othman said Felda's board of directors was not informed of the Jalan Semarak land transfer, and only came to know of it through news reports.

He said the board had only been briefed on the proposal to develop the land by the previous Felda management.

Samsudin said it included suggestions to develop a commercial centre, including a high-rise hotel, that could contribute to Felda's revenue.

"The board approved the project but we were not informed about who would be developing it, or if a land ownership transfer was involved," he said.

The board would have objected to the project – the Kuala Lumpur Vertical City – had it known that land ownership would be transferred, Samsudin said.

In Putrajaya, Persatuan Anak Peneroka Felda Kebangsaan (Anak) and several Pakatan Harapan members urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the matter.

Anak president Mazlan Aliman said he will reveal more issues related to Felda from the last four years.

"The Jalan Semarak land case is just one of the issues involving Felda. FIC has 12 investments worth billions of ringgit and are laden with controversies which have yet to be revealed.

"There are also cases involving second-generation Felda housing projects that have since been abandoned, which raises questions on the handling of these projects," he said after submitting a memorandum to MACC calling for further investigations into the latest Felda scandal.

On claims by MACC that there were no elements of corruption involved in the case, Amanah Youth deputy chief Muhammad Faiz Fadzil urged the commission not to close the file as investigations had yet to be completed.

"How can MACC conclude the investigations when the most important witness, Mohd Isa, has not been summoned?"