Motorcycle thefts main contributor to Kelantan crime index

PASIR PUTEH: Motorcycle theft recorded the highest number of cases out of the 4,473 crime cases recorded in Kelantan between January and yesterday.

State police chief, Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said a total of 1,959 motorcycle theft cases were recorded this year compared to 1,913 cases reported last year.

"Most motorcycle thefts occurred due to the negligence of the owners such as leaving the keys in the ignition," he told reporters after handing over aid to 10 flood victims in Kampung Baru, here, today.

Earlier, Hasanuddin, accompanied by Semerak and Selising assemblymen Datuk Zawawi Othman and Zulkifli Ali respectively, mingled with the villagers and traders at the Pasar Minggu during a crime-prevention programme known as high-profile policing (HPP).

"The HPP programme will continue next year as it has helped police get information to curb criminal activities in the state," he said. — Bernama