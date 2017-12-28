Penang Hill to reopen by Saturday

GEORGE TOWN: One of the top tourism spots in the country, Penang Hill, will reopen by this Saturday.

Following last month's devastating floods, the hill was closed due to a series of landslips which disrupted the rail service.

A spokesperson for the hill said the rail service to the top of the hill should resume this Saturday - two days before New Year's Day.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is scheduled to speak on the reopening process later today.



MORE TO FOLLOW