Penang Hill to reopen by Saturday
Posted on 28 December 2017 - 01:22pm
GEORGE TOWN: One of the top tourism spots in the country, Penang Hill, will reopen by this Saturday.
Following last month's devastating floods, the hill was closed due to a series of landslips which disrupted the rail service.
A spokesperson for the hill said the rail service to the top of the hill should resume this Saturday - two days before New Year's Day.
Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is scheduled to speak on the reopening process later today.
MORE TO FOLLOW